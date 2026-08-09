Stocks under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday - 10 August 2026

Stocks to buy or sell: Indian equities closed the week higher despite bouts of volatility, with investors weighing the rollout of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) framework for F&O stocks, the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision, and continued geopolitical concerns.

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For the week, the Sensex advanced 0.52% to 78,499.17, while the Nifty climbed 0.77% to end at 24,570.65.

Stock market next week Nifty 50 Nifty 50 ended the session at 24,570.65, down 65.35 points (-0.27%), after failing to hold above the crucial 24,600 level. The index traded in a narrow sideways range throughout the session, reflecting indecisiveness among market participants. On the daily chart, a long upper wick indicates selling pressure at higher levels, although the index continues to trade above its key moving averages. The RSI at 59.89 remains in the bullish zone, while India VIX at 12.15 and PCR at 1.09 suggest a cautiously positive undertone. Sector-wise, Auto, IT, and MidSmall Healthcare outperformed, whereas Financial Services and Private Banks were the key laggards.

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“Technically, the broader trend remains positive, although the inability to sustain above 24,600 suggests the index may continue to consolidate in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 24,300–24,370, while 24,700–24,750 remains the key resistance zone. A sustained move above resistance could trigger fresh buying momentum, whereas a break below support may lead to short-term profit booking. The expected trading range for the next session is 24,300–24,750,” said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking.

Bank Nifty Bank Nifty ended the session at 57,746.45, down 317.20 points (-0.55%) after opening at 57,882, while touching an intraday high of 57,994.45 and a low of 57,686.55. The index opened below the crucial 58,000 mark and witnessed a volatile trading session with a negative bias. Selling pressure dominated for most of the day, although intermittent pullbacks were seen on the 5-minute chart. Despite these recoveries, Bank Nifty failed to sustain at higher levels and eventually closed with a bearish daily candle, reflecting continued profit booking near the upper boundary of its recent trading range. However, the index continues to trade above its key moving averages, suggesting that the broader trend remains positive despite the short-term weakness.

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“From a technical perspective, Bank Nifty is likely to witness a Sideways to Bearish trend in the near term unless it decisively reclaims the 57,800–58,000 resistance zone. Immediate support is placed at 57,200–57,400, where buying interest is expected to emerge, while 57,800–58,000 remains the key hurdle for any fresh upside. A sustained move above the resistance zone could revive bullish momentum, whereas a break below support may accelerate corrective pressure. The expected trading range for the next session is 57,200–58,000,” Bagadia added.

Stocks to buy Sumeet Bagadia has recommended three stocks to buy on Monday, 3 August. The three stock picks by Bagadia are - Confidence Petroleum India, Bank of Maharashtra, and Filatex India.

1] Confidence Petroleum India: Buy at ₹81.28 | Target Price: ₹89.50 | Stop Loss: ₹77

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2] Bank of Maharashtra: Buy at ₹78.28 | Target Price: ₹85 | Stop Loss: ₹74.50

3] Filatex India: Buy at ₹83.33 | Target Price: ₹91.50 | Stop Loss: ₹79.30

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.