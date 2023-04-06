Stocks up almost 1% on robust credit, tax data3 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 12:34 AM IST
- The Sensex ended almost 1% up ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy decision on Thursday, while the Nifty rose 0.91%.
NEW DELHI : Buoyed by encouraging data on credit, tax and deficit data, stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, unaffected by the weakness in global markets. The Sensex ended almost 1% up ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy decision on Thursday, while the Nifty rose 0.91%.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×