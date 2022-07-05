Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Stocks, US futures advance amid tariff speculation: Markets wrap

Stocks, US futures advance amid tariff speculation: Markets wrap

Photo: iStock
3 min read . 07:22 AM ISTBloomberg

Japan and South Korea led the modest regional climb in shares, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts gained about 0.5% from Friday’s close. US markets were shut Monday for the Independence Day holiday.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Most Asian stocks rose Tuesday along with US equity futures amid speculation the Biden administration could scrap some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese consumer goods. Treasuries fell after reopening from a holiday.

Japan and South Korea led the modest regional climb in shares, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts gained about 0.5% from Friday’s close. US markets were shut Monday for the Independence Day holiday.

The US may announce the rollback of some levies as soon as this week to counter high inflation. Officials could also unveil a probe into industrial subsidies, which might lead to more duties in strategic areas like technology.

Commodity-linked currencies held overnight gains sparked by the tariff report, the yen fell and the dollar fluctuated. In Treasuries, the 10-year yield pushed past 2.95%, extending a global bond dip that began in Europe on Monday.

Aside from developments related to China, traders are also monitoring Australia’s interest-rate decision. The central bank -- among more than 80 to have raised rates this year -- is expected to implement back-to-back half-percentage point rate hikes for the first time ever.

Speculation has intensified that President Joe Biden may reduce some Trump-era tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports. Policy makers are under pressure to tackle inflation, which has forced interest-rates higher, sapped economic expansion and contributed to steep losses in equities and fixed income this year.

“Markets are likely to react positively on a knee-jerk because at this point we are hungry for any signs of positive news," said Charu Chanana, senior markets strategist at Saxo Capital Markets Pte. “But we don’t see the move impacting the global growth and inflation dynamics in a significant way."

Elsewhere, Brent crude held gains, trading near $113 a barrel. Bitcoin retook the $20,000 level. 

Bitcoin versus Ether? Stablecoins versus central bank digital currencies? What are NFTs really? What is the next shoe to drop in the crypto washout and where will the next bubble inflate? Click here to participate in this week’s MLIV Pulse survey, which takes only one minute and is anonymous.

What to watch this week:

  • Australia rate decision, Tuesday
  • PMIs for euro area, China, India among others, Tuesday
  • US factory orders, durable goods, Tuesday
  • FOMC minutes, US PMIs, ISM services, JOLTS job openings, Wednesday
  • EIA crude oil inventory report, Thursday
  • Fed Governor Christopher Waller, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, scheduled to speak, Thursday
  • ECB account of its June policy meeting, Thursday
  • US employment report for June, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 9:39 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Friday
  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7% Friday
  • Japan’s Topix index added 0.6%
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was steady
  • South Korea’s Kospi index climbed 1.4%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady
  • The euro was at $1.0430
  • The Japanese yen was at 135.94 per dollar, down 0.2%
  • The offshore yuan was at 6.6961 per dollar

Bonds

  • Australia’s 10-year yield rose five basis points to 3.61%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $110.50 a barrel, up 1.9%
  • Gold was at $1,807.05 an ounce, down 0.5%

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.