Stocks, US futures advance amid tariff speculation: Markets wrap
3 min read.07:22 AM ISTBloomberg
Japan and South Korea led the modest regional climb in shares, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts gained about 0.5% from Friday’s close. US markets were shut Monday for the Independence Day holiday.
Most Asian stocks rose Tuesday along with US equity futures amid speculation the Biden administration could scrap some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese consumer goods. Treasuries fell after reopening from a holiday.
The US may announce the rollback of some levies as soon as this week to counter high inflation. Officials could also unveil a probe into industrial subsidies, which might lead to more duties in strategic areas like technology.
Commodity-linked currencies held overnight gains sparked by the tariff report, the yen fell and the dollar fluctuated. In Treasuries, the 10-year yield pushed past 2.95%, extending a global bond dip that began in Europe on Monday.
Aside from developments related to China, traders are also monitoring Australia’s interest-rate decision. The central bank -- among more than 80 to have raised rates this year -- is expected to implement back-to-back half-percentage point rate hikes for the first time ever.
Speculation has intensified that President Joe Biden may reduce some Trump-era tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports. Policy makers are under pressure to tackle inflation, which has forced interest-rates higher, sapped economic expansion and contributed to steep losses in equities and fixed income this year.
“Markets are likely to react positively on a knee-jerk because at this point we are hungry for any signs of positive news," said Charu Chanana, senior markets strategist at Saxo Capital Markets Pte. “But we don’t see the move impacting the global growth and inflation dynamics in a significant way."
Elsewhere, Brent crude held gains, trading near $113 a barrel. Bitcoin retook the $20,000 level.
What to watch this week:
Australia rate decision, Tuesday
PMIs for euro area, China, India among others, Tuesday
US factory orders, durable goods, Tuesday
FOMC minutes, US PMIs, ISM services, JOLTS job openings, Wednesday
EIA crude oil inventory report, Thursday
Fed Governor Christopher Waller, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, scheduled to speak, Thursday
ECB account of its June policy meeting, Thursday
US employment report for June, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 9:39 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Friday
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7% Friday
Japan’s Topix index added 0.6%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was steady
South Korea’s Kospi index climbed 1.4%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady
The euro was at $1.0430
The Japanese yen was at 135.94 per dollar, down 0.2%
The offshore yuan was at 6.6961 per dollar
Bonds
Australia’s 10-year yield rose five basis points to 3.61%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude was at $110.50 a barrel, up 1.9%
Gold was at $1,807.05 an ounce, down 0.5%
