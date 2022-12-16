Stocks vs fixed income: How to invest when inflation seems to be peaking

Banks have also been increasing their fixed deposit rates to attract funds as credit growth picks up. Recently, HDFC Bank hiked interest rates on FDs to as much as 7%. Some small finance bank are offering over 8% to senior citizens. Outlook for 2023 “It is likely to be a volatile year with a roller coaster ride and hence having allocation between debt, equity, real estate and commodity is extremely important. This is not the time to be leveraged in equity. This is the time to maintain a neutral allocation to equity and use any correction as an opportunity to enter. We suggest marginal overweight to large cap, and marginal underweight small and mid-caps. An equal allocation to equities as an asset class," Kotak Mutual Fund said in the note.

