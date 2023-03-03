Stocks vs gold vs MF vs FD: Which investment is better amid market volatility

Confused over stocks, gold, mutual funds (MFs), fixed deposits (FDs)? Where to invest to amass wealth amid this market volatility? Well experts opine that a well diversified portfolio of stocks or mutual funds can help an investor ride out the choppy market. Gold is less likely to be influenced by tighter financial conditions, meaning the yellow metal turns out to be a good diversifier during volatile times. Fixed deposits (FDs) provide you guaranteed returns even if they are guaranteed to be lower and are not impacted by market volatility.

