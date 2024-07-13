‘Stocks wildly overvalued... be aware you’re riding a tiger… there’s no predictability’, cautions Deepak Shenoy

Capitalmind's Deepak Shenoy, in a post on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), noted that the stock movement has ‘zero predictability’ at present, even for market veterans like himself, calling it a ‘mad market’. So, what's his advice?

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated13 Jul 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Deepak Shenoy, founder and CEO of Capitalmind.
Deepak Shenoy, founder and CEO of Capitalmind.(File Image)

Deepak Shenoy, the founder and CEO of Capitalmind, has cautioned investors about the current stock market movements.

In a post late last night on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), the market veteran said that anyone who has been an investor for more than five years “knows that many stocks are wildly overvalued”.

Also Read | Q1 results today: Avenue Supermarts, Geojit Financial & more to report earnings

Stocks "wildly overvalued," says Shenoy

“This is not a great market to keep harping about valuation. Nearly everyone who's been around longer than 5 years knows that many stocks are wildly overvalued. But those with decades of experience know that stocks can remain overvalued and get even more so,” he wrote on July 12.

Speaking to followers, he asked them to “be aware” of the risks and likely fall when it happens. “It's time to be aware that you're all riding a tiger. If you're 10% cash, you're not in cash. That is 90% invested. And if you're even in “large-caps” or “defensives”, that will still mean you will fall like crazy when you do; in fact, the “offensives”, i.e. everything other than what you own, could go up another 50% before falling, and end up bottoming out higher than where you end up,” Shenoy cautioned.

“Riding a tiger” comes from the phrase “He who rides a tiger is afraid to dismount”", indicating that investors have embarked on a perilous journey that cannot easily be abandoned. While not immediately dire, it is an emphatic warning from Shenoy that these volatile stock waters need to be tread cautiously.

Also Read | US Election: Immigrant Elon Musk donates for anti immigrant Trump’s election bid

"Zero predictability, it's a mad market," says Shenoy

Shenoy also noted that even for market veterans like himself, the stock movement has “zero predictability”, calling it a “mad market” that will remain so until it is not. His advice? Stay nimble, be aware of the situation and risks, and enjoy it while it lasts.

“There is zero predicting ability on stock movements right now. It's a mad market and will remain one until....it's not. The point isn't to keep warning people that it's getting too hot. I've heard this from last December and we're up some 30% or more since. It could fall tomorrow, and it could fall 10 months from now. The better thing to warn people is to stay nimble and stop loving your stocks. When markets fall, even the ones that give you the most smiles today might need a harsh goodbye,” he noted.

Also Read | Bank Holiday on July 13: Is today a bank holiday?

“But till then, accept all the incoming awesome up moves that you cannot explain. You don't have to explain everything good that happens to you, and you probably don't deserve it, but you're getting it anyway. Happiness doesn't need entitlement - it just needs the ability to sit back and enjoy it while it lasts,” Shenoy added.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$5 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
394,000

2 of 7Read Full Story
$112 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
12.1%

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹133.50 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹12,300 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
$136 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:13 Jul 2024, 10:42 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock Markets‘Stocks wildly overvalued... be aware you’re riding a tiger… there’s no predictability’, cautions Deepak Shenoy

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,263.00176.00
    Chennai
    74,699.00757.00
    Delhi
    74,989.00975.00
    Kolkata
    74,190.00-187.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue