Stocks wilt as Street vigil on polls raises fear factor
Amid steep volatility, expiring weekly index options and foreign investor selling, the bellwether Nifty plunged 1.55% to 21,957.5, its biggest single-day fall since 17 January, while the Sensex fell 1.45% or 1,062 points to 72,404.17, its worst since 23 January
Election jitters and uninspiring earnings combined to spook the stock markets on Thursday, sending benchmark indices crashing by the most in more than three months.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started