Stocks wobble as inflation, Covid fears return to haunt

According to Joseph Thomas, head of research, Emkay Wealth Management, the main trigger was the tightening of liquidity by the Fed and renewed indications of an interest rate hike by the Fed in 2022. “The flight of funds, which had reached the shores of emerging markets, as the quantitative easing began with the outbreak of the pandemic, is gradually finding their way back to where it came from, a feature with the earlier tapering too. This trend may likely accelerate further before it could moderate, with the excitement over the Union Budget taking over," he said.