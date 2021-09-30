Stocks wobble but stay on track for quarterly gains despite recent selloff

After a long stretch of gains for the U.S. stock market this year, September was the month when percolating investor anxiety finally came to a head, forcing all three major indexes lower. The S&P 500 has fallen 3.6% month-to-date, on pace for its worst monthly loss since last September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 3.2% for the month, while the Nasdaq Composite has lost 4.5%.