Top three stocks to buy today, 16 June, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj

The derivatives landscape paints a cautious picture. Call OI stands at 12.14 crore, while Put OI is 8.82 crore, yielding a Put‑Call Ratio of around 0.71—slightly bullish but not overly aggressive. The options trend remains bearish, with a CE‑PE OI differential at –3.32 Cr. Notable Call concentrations are at strikes 25,000 and 26,000, with sizeable recent Call additions of 3.55 Cr. On the Put side, the largest OI and fresh additions are at 22,800, indicating confidence in support levels well below current prices.