Top three stocks to buy today, 17 June, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj

The derivatives setup paints a positive picture. The Put-Call Ratio stands at 1.11, indicating a moderate bullish bias. Total Put open interest is at 137 million versus Call OI of 123.3 million, yielding a PE–CE differential of 13.7 million in favour of puts. More importantly, fresh additions were strong on the put side, with 51.8 million new contracts added versus 3.6 million on the call side, resulting in a bullish PE–CE OI change differential of 48.2 million. The highest call OI is concentrated at the 26,000 strike, while notable additions were seen at the 25,300 level. On the put side, the largest additions were at the 24,800 strike, suggesting strong support just below current levels. India VIX cooled off further, declining by 1.61% to 14.83, indicating lower volatility expectations and growing trader confidence.