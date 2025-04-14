Why should you avoid realty stocks before Infosys and Wipro Q4 results 2025?

Stocks to avoid this week: After an unexpected policy shift in Trump's tariffs last week, the Indian stock market experienced strong buying on Friday. This rally is expected to continue on Tuesday when the NSE and BSE resume trade activity after the extended weekend due to the stock market holiday falling for Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday. However, market experts believe one should maximise one's return in this uptrend, suggesting avoiding realty stocks. This suggestion is because TCS Q4 results in 2025 were announced last week.

According to stock market experts, in Q4 results 2025, TCS has signalled delayed wage hikes for its employees in FY26 as it navigates a period of demand uncertainty sparked by the global trade war. Experts said that the Indian IT major extending employees' wage hike means an expected slowdown in business. So, waiting for other IT giant's Q4FY25 results becomes essential. IT majors Wipro and Infosys will declare their Q4 results this week. If they also signal the possible slowdown symptoms either in earnings or guidance, the market would start discounting the possible slowdown. In that case, realty stocks will be the major casualty in the rate-sensitive segment.

Why wait for Wipro and Infosys Q4 results? Speaking on the key takeaways from the TCS Q4 results in 2025, Sandeep Pandey, Founder of Basav Capital, said, "TCS has signalled delayed wage hikes for its employees in FY26, which means the Indian IT major, which is home to over six lakh employees is not sure about the global economic outlook. In other words, the Tata Group's IT major is expecting a slowdown in the global economy due to the uncertainty caused by the US President Donald Trump's tariffs."

Advising investors to avoid realty stocks in the current stock market rebound, Sandeep Pandey said, "If some other IT companies signal about the global economic slowdown, then rat sensitive stocks would come under the sell-off pressure and realty stocks will be the first major casualty. Therefore, one should wait for the Q4 results 2025 of other IT majors like Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies, etc. Wipro and Infosys will be declaring their Q4 earnings this week. So, it's better to wait for their Q4FY25 earnings and avoid taking any position in realty stocks before that."

Highlighting the impact of the slowdown on Dalal Street, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said, "If Wirpo and Infosys signals about the slowdown potential in the global economy, then the market would try to discount the slowdown impact in upcoming sessions. In that case, rate-sensitive segments like realty, auto, consumer durables, etc., would come under sell-off stress. So, investors are advised to look at other segments like pharma, textile, agriculture, etc., instead of these high-risk segments."

Q4 results 2025 next week Among IT majors, Wipro has informed the Indian stock market exchanges that its board of directors will consider and approve the unaudited Q4 results 2025 in its meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 17, 2025. The Indian IT major has announced a press conference in this regard at 4:15 PM on Thursday.

Likewise, Wipor has informed the Indian exchanges that the company's Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, 16 April 2025, to consider and approve the company's unaudited financial results for the January to March 2025 quarter.

TCS Q4 results 2025 TCS has signalled delayed wage hikes for its employees in FY26 as it navigates a period of demand uncertainty sparked by the global trade war.

The IT bellwether, which has an employee count of 6,07,979 as of March 2025, said it would give wage hikes in the latter part of the year once there is clarity and the global outlook improves.

“We will decide during the year when to make the wage hike,” said Milind Lakkad, chief human resources officer of TCS, in a post-earnings press conference. He also denied giving details on the percentage of hikes employees can expect.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.