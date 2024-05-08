Storage Technologies share price lists with stellar premium of 90% at ₹148.20 on the BSE SME
Storage Technologies and Automation share price listed with a strong premium of 90% at ₹148.20 on the BSE SME. Storage Technologies IPO also referred as Racks & Rollers IPO started in Monday 30 April 2024 and closed on 3 May 2024.
Storage Technologies and Automation Ltd share price listed with a stellar premium of 90% over the issue price at ₹148.20 on the BSE SME on Wednesday.
