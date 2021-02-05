Stove Kraft makes firm debut; lists at 29% premium

Shares of kitchen appliances manufacturer Stove Kraft Ltd made a stellar stock markets debut on Friday amid uptrend in equities post Union budget. The stock was listed at ₹498 a premium of 29.45% over its issue of ₹385 a piece. The issue was subscribed 18.03 times during the three day share sale between 25-28 January to raise 18.03 times.

Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards repayment/pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company; and for general corporate purposes.

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

Ahead of the issue, Reliance Securities said that the company’s financials have not been encouraging despite seeing remarkable improvement in margins. It said that the company’s gross debt has contracted significantly in January led by conversion of CCDs but is unlikely to bring in any significant improvement in earnings.

“The IPO is valued at 301 times FY20 and 22 times FY21 annualized earnings, which look to be at par compared to Butterfly Gandhimati and 50% discount to TTK Prestige. Notably, these peers enjoy stronger balance sheet and proven earnings record compared to SKL. Hence, IPO is valued aggressively. Despite being into operation for more than two decades and setting up strong distribution network, Stove Kraft has not delivered up to the marks. While sharp improvement in earnings in first half of FY21 bodes well, we are not certain about the sustainability of the same," said Vilas Jain, analyst, Reliance Securities.

Stove Kraft Ltd is one of the dominant players for pressure cookers and amongst the market leaders in the sale of free standing hobs and cooktops. Its business includes manufacture and retail of kitchen solutions under its Pigeon and Gilma brands, and proposes to commence manufacturing of kitchen solutions under the Black Decker brand, covering the entire range of value, semi-premium and premium kitchen solutions, respectively.

Its kitchen solutions comprise of cookware and cooking appliances across its brands, and its home solutions comprise various household utilities, including consumer lighting. It has been able to leverage the distribution network of its Pigeon branded products. In 2016, it further diversified the Pigeon brand by launching LED products under it and in 2019, it commenced manufacturing LED products at its Bengaluru Facility.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via