Stove Kraft makes firm debut; lists at 29% premium

“The IPO is valued at 301 times FY20 and 22 times FY21 annualized earnings, which look to be at par compared to Butterfly Gandhimati and 50% discount to TTK Prestige. Notably, these peers enjoy stronger balance sheet and proven earnings record compared to SKL. Hence, IPO is valued aggressively. Despite being into operation for more than two decades and setting up strong distribution network, Stove Kraft has not delivered up to the marks. While sharp improvement in earnings in first half of FY21 bodes well, we are not certain about the sustainability of the same," said Vilas Jain, analyst, Reliance Securities.