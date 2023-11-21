Strategic portfolio rethinking can help navigate the changing dynamics of Indian stock market
Indian equity markets no longer offer the same kind of risks and rewards that they did a year ago due to factors such as high inflation, a spike in crude oil prices, a high-interest rate environment, general elections next year and elevated valuations.
Indian equity markets no longer offer the same kind of risks and rewards that they did a year ago. Why? The reasons here are factors such as high global inflation, a spike in crude oil prices, a high-interest rate environment, general elections next year, elevated valuations, a rush in the primary market, and a significant increase in midcap and small-cap share prices have meaningfully changed the investment dynamic.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started