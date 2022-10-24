Strategist, who correctly predicted US market slump, sticks to bullish call

The strategist, who correctly predicted this year’s slump, sees the S&P 500 Index bouncing as much as 15% if it breaches its 200-week moving average of 3,605 points, about 4% below Friday’s close. A similar view is held by Stifel Nicolaus & Co. strategists, who said in a separate note they see the benchmark rallying to 4,300 points in the next 6 months as inflation cools and recession is pushed back to the third quarter of next year.