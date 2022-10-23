Street hopes to put rocky year behind

Street hopes to put rocky year behind4 min read . 11:04 PM IST
- Volatility may stay, but Indian economy is on stronger ground
- The Nifty has remained volatile in a broad range of 3,000 points from 15,183 to 18,350 in the past 12 months
NEW DELHI :As Samvat 2078 comes to an end amid wild swings in stocks and fortunes, investors are hoping for calmer conditions and steady gains in the new year.
NEW DELHI :As Samvat 2078 comes to an end amid wild swings in stocks and fortunes, investors are hoping for calmer conditions and steady gains in the new year.
Analysts said with the Indian economy better placed than others, company earnings growth is expected to remain strong. A pickup in the rural economy, hit by food inflation and erratic rainfall, would bode well for the economy and earnings, they added.
Analysts said with the Indian economy better placed than others, company earnings growth is expected to remain strong. A pickup in the rural economy, hit by food inflation and erratic rainfall, would bode well for the economy and earnings, they added.
To be sure, market volatility is unlikely to go away soon with continued geopolitical instability around the world, interest rate tightening, strong dollar and high crude prices. Experts warned that the new Samvat year, a calendar followed in some parts of the Indian subcontinent, is likely to remain a stock pickers’ market.
Nilesh Shah, group president and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co., said, “Samvat 2079 is likely to be like Diwali. There will be celebration along with loud busting of crackers. Ukraine, US Fed rate, oil, inflation and zero-covid policy of China will continue to cloud the markets. A disciplined investor who can buy the dips will make money. A momentum investor will have tough time managing volatility."
Overall, there seems to be some optimism although worries about foreign portfolio investment outflows continue. FPIs who were net sellers in Indian equities since November last year turned net buyers for July and August and became net sellers again in September and October. The rupee has depreciated almost 10% in Samvat year 2078 as the dollar strengthened against most currencies amid high US interest rates. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond is at 7.5%, and is up 18% in Samvat 2078.
Analysts at Prabhudas Liladher said “Samvat 2078 will go down in history as one of the most volatile years wherein exuberance around tech stocks and IPO boom was followed by Russia-Ukraine war, multi-decade high global inflation and the fastest interest rate hikes in recent times."
The Nifty has remained volatile in a broad range of 3,000 points from 15,183 to 18,350 in the past 12 months and mostly traded in 16,500-17,000 zones, analysts said. However, at 17,576.30, Nifty ends Samvat 2078 just down 1.9%. Sensex at 59,307.15 also is down 1.3%.
On the positive side, the Nifty has outperformed the global market as Dow Jones Industrial Index is down by 15% compared to the 1.5% gains of Nifty.
Analysts also remain positive as markets have regained lost ground, with the Nifty up by 20% and Sensex up 18% from the lows in June.
Other lead indices such as Bank Nifty, Mid Cap and Small Cap indices, too, have rebounded by 30%, 27% and 34%, respectively. Analysts at Axis Securities said that they expect the Nifty to trade positively in Samvat 2079. The underlying tone of the market remains bullish, they added.
On fundamentals too, analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said “India is looking like a pearl in the ocean, with benefits from food security, domestic demand driven economy, production-linked incentive scheme across manufacturing and defence, strong banking system with decade low bad loans, strong infra capex and continued investments in startups". Even as high inflation has affected demand in lower and lower middle sections, festive demand is buoyant with covid’s impact waning, good monsoon, pick-up in infrastructure and real estate development (boosting employment) and strong hiring demand across sectors, said analysts. Although uncertain global environment and expected slowdown in US and Europe remain concerns, they believe India will successfully navigate this period and emerge stronger, they added.
Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher continue to prefer companies with presence in emerging segments, strong balance sheets and business moats.
Banks, capital goods, manufacturing are likely to outperform the market in Samvat 2079. Tech and pharma will provide interesting opportunities on a bottom-up basis in the correction, said Kotak’s Shah.
In terms of technical indicators, Rahul Sharma, director, head-technical and derivative research, JM Financial Services Ltd, said, “Nifty is at a crucial inflection point of 17,600, above which we can expect an aggressive price action with targets of 18,000/18,100 for the coming week. Nifty Futures have seen long addition of around 12% in the past two trading sessions while Bank Nifty has seen long addition of around 10%. Generally, whenever we witness such addition, markets tend to move in a decisive way."