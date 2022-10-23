Street hopes to put rocky year behind

On fundamentals too, analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said “India is looking like a pearl in the ocean, with benefits from food security, domestic demand driven economy, production-linked incentive scheme across manufacturing and defence, strong banking system with decade low bad loans, strong infra capex and continued investments in startups". Even as high inflation has affected demand in lower and lower middle sections, festive demand is buoyant with covid’s impact waning, good monsoon, pick-up in infrastructure and real estate development (boosting employment) and strong hiring demand across sectors, said analysts. Although uncertain global environment and expected slowdown in US and Europe remain concerns, they believe India will successfully navigate this period and emerge stronger, they added.