Street scales a high as heavyweights fire. Will the rally last?
Dipti Sharma , Ram Sahgal 6 min read 20 Nov 2025, 10:45 pm IST
Summary
The Nifty pushed past 26,200 for the first time since its intraday lifetime peak of 26,277.35 on 27 September last year.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Optimism lit up the Street on Thursday as the Nifty touched a 13-month high, with index heavyweights surging as the US-trade deal appeared closer than ever before. Buying in large caps and derivatives short-covering may sustain the rally, experts said, even as caution prevails over how long the rally lasts.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story