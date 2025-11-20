Street scales a high as heavyweights fire. Will the rally last?

According to Axis MF chief investment officer Ashish Gupta, returns in 2026 may be better than this year’s, but he also warns that equity oversupply could keep gains from running too far. For now, he’s leaning toward autos, banks, NBFCs, consumer discretionary stocks and select companies in electronics manufacturing services. He also thinks investors may consider the ongoing negotiations with the US; if it finally comes through, it could open the door to a fresh set of opportunities.