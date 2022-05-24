Street sees limited relief as govt moves to curb inflation

To be sure, cheaper fuel and steel can be positive for automobile manufacturers that have seen high ownership costs impacting sales. Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities, said the automobile sector, which continues to face commodity cost pressures, stands to benefit from the levy of export duties on steel and reduction of taxes on imports as this could lead to moderation in domestic input prices. However, inflation may still remain above RBI’s desired upper limit of 6% for the fiscal, he said.