Stressed about US stocks, investors are betting big on Europe

Some strategists are also citing the euro as a possible bullish catalyst, saying the rally could level off and lessen pressure on exporter earnings. Rabobank says it’ll be tough for the currency to breach $1.20 given the risk of further lockdowns in Europe and sluggish economic data. The bank expects the euro to soften to $1.16 this year, down from $1.18, according to Jane Foley, head of FX strategy.