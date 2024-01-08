Stretched valuations could weigh on Indian stock market returns in 2024, cautions CLSA
India is now the most expensive of the world’s largest markets and the only one trading in the top decile of its historical trading range. In fact, 15 out of the top 19 global markets are trading below their historical average valuations, CLSA said.
The valuations of the Indian stock market seem not only stretched, but India has become the most expensive large market in the world, which may weigh on returns this year, cautions foreign brokerage firm CLSA.
