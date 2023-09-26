Strides Pharma share price falls over 3% on plans to spin off CDMO, gelatin biz into separate entity2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 10:47 AM IST
Strides Pharma said its board has approved a scheme of arrangement among group entities to combine identified CDMO business of Strides, the identified CDMO business of Steriscience and the soft gelatin business under Stelis under one entity called OneSource.
Strides Pharma Science share price declined over 3% in early trade on Tuesday after the company announced to spin off its CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) and soft gelatin businesses into a new entity. Strides Pharma shares fell as much as 3.22% to Rs 518.40 apiece on the BSE.
