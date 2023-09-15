Strides Pharma share price hits 52-week high as USFDA grants tentative nod for HIV treatment drug1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 12:21 PM IST
Strides Pharma's share price jumps 11.5% on FDA's tentative approval for generic HIV treatment drug.
Strides Pharma news: Strides Pharma share price jumped over 11.5% to hit 52-week high after the company's arm received United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA's) tentative approval for generic HIV treatment drug. Strides Pharma stock price is trading in the green zone for the third consecutive day, and so has gained over 11%. Strides Pharma Science Limited share price opened at ₹488 apiece on BSE, and touched intraday high of ₹522.20.
