Strong Debut! Euro Pratik Sales share price lists at ₹272.10 on NSE, a premium of 10% over IPO price

Euro Pratik Sales IPO Listing: Euro Pratik Sales share price made a strong debut in the Indian stock market today, September 23. Euro Pratik Sales share price listed on Tuesday at ₹272.10 apiece on NSE, a premium of 10.16 per cent over its issue price of ₹247. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at ₹273.45, up 10.71 per cent from the issue price.

The Euro Pratik Sales IPO beat Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹10 per share, indicating a likely listing price of around ₹257 — a premium of 4 per cent over the upper end of the issue price band.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO Details Euro Pratik Sales made a strong debut on the BSE and NSE on September 23, 2025, after successfully concluding its public issue. The IPO opened on September 16 and closed on September 18, with allotments finalised on September 19. Since the issue was entirely an offer for sale (OFS), the company itself did not receive any proceeds, as the funds went directly to the selling promoters.

The ₹451.39 crore book-built issue comprised 1.83 crore shares, all through the OFS route, with no fresh issue component. The lot size was fixed at 60 shares, translating into a minimum investment of ₹14,820 at the top end of the price band. A portion of 59,827 shares was reserved for employees, offered at a discount of ₹13 per share.

The IPO witnessed healthy investor participation, being subscribed 1.41 times overall. Retail investors subscribed 1.31 times their portion, non-institutional investors bid 2.02 times, and qualified institutional buyers subscribed 1.10 times. The employee quota saw the strongest demand, getting oversubscribed 4.09 times. Ahead of the launch, the company raised ₹134.97 crore from anchor investors on September 15.

The share sale aimed to facilitate the divestment of equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each, aggregating up to ₹451.39 crore, while also securing the benefits of listing on the stock exchanges. Axis Capital Ltd acted as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd served as the registrar for the issue.

About Euro Pratik Sales Founded in 2010, Euro Pratik Sales Limited operates in the decorative wall panel and laminates segment, focusing on selling and marketing premium decorative solutions.

The company is known for designing distinctive templates for wall panels and laminates that cater to evolving architectural preferences. It has been credited with introducing innovative products such as Louvres, Chisel, and Auris, which strengthened its position in the market.

In the past seven years, Euro Pratik Sales has expanded its offerings into a wide product portfolio, carving out a strong presence in both residential and commercial spaces within the decorative wall panels and laminates industry.