Strong Debut! Euro Pratik Sales share price lists at ₹272.10 on NSE, a premium of 10% over IPO price

Pranati Deva
Published23 Sep 2025, 09:59 AM IST
Euro Pratik Sales shares debuted strongly on September 23, listing at ₹272.10 on NSE, a 10.16% premium. The IPO was subscribed 1.41 times, with healthy participation from non-institutional and retail investors. The company, founded in 2010, specializes in decorative wall panels and laminates.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO Listing: Euro Pratik Sales share price made a strong debut in the Indian stock market today, September 23. Euro Pratik Sales share price listed on Tuesday at 272.10 apiece on NSE, a premium of 10.16 per cent over its issue price of 247. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at 273.45, up 10.71 per cent from the issue price.

The Euro Pratik Sales IPO beat Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at 10 per share, indicating a likely listing price of around 257 — a premium of 4 per cent over the upper end of the issue price band.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO Details

Euro Pratik Sales made a strong debut on the BSE and NSE on September 23, 2025, after successfully concluding its public issue. The IPO opened on September 16 and closed on September 18, with allotments finalised on September 19. Since the issue was entirely an offer for sale (OFS), the company itself did not receive any proceeds, as the funds went directly to the selling promoters.

The 451.39 crore book-built issue comprised 1.83 crore shares, all through the OFS route, with no fresh issue component. The lot size was fixed at 60 shares, translating into a minimum investment of 14,820 at the top end of the price band. A portion of 59,827 shares was reserved for employees, offered at a discount of 13 per share.

The IPO witnessed healthy investor participation, being subscribed 1.41 times overall. Retail investors subscribed 1.31 times their portion, non-institutional investors bid 2.02 times, and qualified institutional buyers subscribed 1.10 times. The employee quota saw the strongest demand, getting oversubscribed 4.09 times. Ahead of the launch, the company raised 134.97 crore from anchor investors on September 15.

The share sale aimed to facilitate the divestment of equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each, aggregating up to 451.39 crore, while also securing the benefits of listing on the stock exchanges. Axis Capital Ltd acted as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd served as the registrar for the issue.

About Euro Pratik Sales

Founded in 2010, Euro Pratik Sales Limited operates in the decorative wall panel and laminates segment, focusing on selling and marketing premium decorative solutions.

The company is known for designing distinctive templates for wall panels and laminates that cater to evolving architectural preferences. It has been credited with introducing innovative products such as Louvres, Chisel, and Auris, which strengthened its position in the market.

In the past seven years, Euro Pratik Sales has expanded its offerings into a wide product portfolio, carving out a strong presence in both residential and commercial spaces within the decorative wall panels and laminates industry.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
IPOIPO ListingIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
