Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO listing: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions shares made a strong debut on Wednesday, December 18 as they listed at ₹1,900 on NSE, a premium of 43 percent over the issue price of ₹1,329. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at ₹1,856, up 39.65 percent from IPO price.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions' initial public offering (IPO), valued at ₹2,497.92 crore, was open for subscription from December 12 to December 16. The Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO price band stood at ₹1,265-1,329 per equity share.

Following the three days of bidding, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO closed with strong demand, garnering 52.68 times bids. The IPO received bids for 54.60 crore shares against 1.03 crore shares on offer. The retail investor segment was booked 14.55 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 23.25 times. Meanwhile, The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was bid 80.64 times.

About the IPO Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO was entirely an offer for sale of 1.88 crore shares with no fresh issue component. Post the issue, promoter shareholding in the company will reduce to 60.61 percent from 69.73 percent before the IPO. The company raised ₹1,120.18 crore from anchor investors on December 11, 2024. Retail investors could apply with a minimum lot size of 11 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,619.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer and all such proceeds (net of any Offer related expenses to be borne by the Selling Shareholders) will go to the Selling Shareholders.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO reserved not more than 30% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10 % of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

ICICI Securities Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, Jm Financial Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers of the Inventurus IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

About the Company Incorporated in 2006, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health) specializes in providing administrative and technological support services to healthcare enterprises. The company assists doctors and healthcare providers by managing tasks such as clinical support, medical documentation management, virtual medical scribing, and other administrative chores. Through its innovative platform, IKS Health streamlines processes for both outpatient and inpatient care, enabling faster and more efficient patient treatment while alleviating the administrative burden on providers.