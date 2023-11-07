Strong Debut: Maitreya Medicare lists at ₹162.55, premium of 98.23% to IPO price
Maitreya Medicare Limited is a multispecialty hospital located in Surat, Gujarat, that was founded in 2019. Primary, secondary, and tertiary care are all part of the hospital's multidisciplinary integrated healthcare services.
Maitreya Medicare made a strong debut on the bourses today, November 07, 2023, as the stock got listed at ₹162.55 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 98.23% to the issue price of ₹82.
