Maitreya Medicare made a strong debut on the bourses today, November 07, 2023, as the stock got listed at ₹162.55 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 98.23% to the issue price of ₹82.

The ₹14.89 crore IPO was open for subscription between October 27 and November 1, at a price band in the range of ₹78–82 per share. The IPO is a completely a fresh issue of 18,16,000 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed to 410 times. The issue received an overwhelming response from retail investors whose portion set was subscribed to 673 times and a solid response from non-institutional buyers whose portion set was subscribed to 1021 times, according to data on Trendlyne. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed to 42.6 times.

For instance, if a retail investor were allotted shares of the company, the investment would now be valued at around ₹2,60,080 (162.55*1600) as the minimum lot for the retail portion was set at 1600 shares. Taking the initial investment into account of ₹1,31,200 (82* 1600), the net profit would amount to ₹1,28,800, or an impressive 92.3%.

Maitreya Medicare Limited (MML) is a 125-bed multi-specialty hospital incorporated in the year 2019 based out in Surat, Gujarat. It provides multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services with a focus on primary, secondary, and tertiary care. MML offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services across over 18 specialities and super specialities.

The company has grown from a 67-bed capacity in 2021 to a 100-bed capacity in 2022 and now a 125-bed capacity in 2023, according to the company's DRHP report. Meanwhile, the company has listed Shalby, KMC Speciality Hospital, and Global Health as their listed peers.

The company plans to allocate the net proceeds from the fresh issue for specific purposes, including making equity investments in its subsidiary 'Maitreya Hospital Private Limited' to establish a hospital in Valsad, Gujarat, redeeming a portion of the issued non-convertible redeemable preference shares, providing funding for the company's working capital requirements, and for general corporate needs, according to the company's DRHP report.

In terms of financial performance, the company reported revenue of ₹57 crore in FY21, which decreased to ₹49.74 crore in FY22 and further to ₹39.95 crore in FY23. The net profit followed a similar trend, starting at ₹4.24 crore in FY21, declining to ₹1.14 crore in FY22, and then recovering to ₹4.23 crore in FY23.

