comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 07 2023 10:54:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0.42%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.5 0.37%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.1 -0.53%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 648.45 0.39%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.6 0.74%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Strong Debut: Maitreya Medicare lists at 162.55, premium of 98.23% to IPO price
Back Back

Strong Debut: Maitreya Medicare lists at ₹162.55, premium of 98.23% to IPO price

 A Ksheerasagar

Maitreya Medicare Limited is a multispecialty hospital located in Surat, Gujarat, that was founded in 2019. Primary, secondary, and tertiary care are all part of the hospital's multidisciplinary integrated healthcare services.

The issue received an overwhelming response from retail investors whose portion set was subscribed to 673 times.Premium
The issue received an overwhelming response from retail investors whose portion set was subscribed to 673 times.

Maitreya Medicare made a strong debut on the bourses today, November 07, 2023, as the stock got listed at 162.55 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 98.23% to the issue price of 82.

Also Read: Honasa Consumer IPO listing: Mamaearth share price debuts at a mere 2% premium at 330 on NSE

The 14.89 crore IPO was open for subscription between October 27 and November 1, at a price band in the range of 78–82 per share. The IPO is a completely a fresh issue of 18,16,000 equity shares.

Also Read: Mish Designs shares list at 31% premium on BSE SME platform. Details here

The issue was overall subscribed to 410 times. The issue received an overwhelming response from retail investors whose portion set was subscribed to 673 times and a solid response from non-institutional buyers whose portion set was subscribed to 1021 times, according to data on Trendlyne. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed to 42.6 times.

For instance, if a retail investor were allotted shares of the company, the investment would now be valued at around 2,60,080 (162.55*1600) as the minimum lot for the retail portion was set at 1600 shares. Taking the initial investment into account of 1,31,200 (82* 1600), the net profit would amount to 1,28,800, or an impressive 92.3%.

Also Read: Transteel Seating Technologies shares list with 27% premium at 88.90 apiece on NSE SME

Maitreya Medicare Limited (MML) is a 125-bed multi-specialty hospital incorporated in the year 2019 based out in Surat, Gujarat. It provides multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services with a focus on primary, secondary, and tertiary care. MML offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services across over 18 specialities and super specialities.

Also Read: IPOs around Diwali hold out a tale of hope

The company has grown from a 67-bed capacity in 2021 to a 100-bed capacity in 2022 and now a 125-bed capacity in 2023, according to the company's DRHP report. Meanwhile, the company has listed Shalby, KMC Speciality Hospital, and Global Health as their listed peers.

The company plans to allocate the net proceeds from the fresh issue for specific purposes, including making equity investments in its subsidiary 'Maitreya Hospital Private Limited' to establish a hospital in Valsad, Gujarat, redeeming a portion of the issued non-convertible redeemable preference shares, providing funding for the company's working capital requirements, and for general corporate needs, according to the company's DRHP report. 

Also Read: 'India's economic resilience causing a strong influx of IPOs'

In terms of financial performance, the company reported revenue of 57 crore in FY21, which decreased to 49.74 crore in FY22 and further to 39.95 crore in FY23. The net profit followed a similar trend, starting at 4.24 crore in FY21, declining to 1.14 crore in FY22, and then recovering to 4.23 crore in FY23.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App