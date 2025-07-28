Strong Debut! Savy Infra & Logistics shares list at ₹136.50, a premium of 13.75% from IPO price

Savy Infra & Logistics IPO listing: Shares of Savy Infra & Logistics made a strong debut on the bourses on Monday, July 28, listing at ₹136.50 on NSE SME, a premium of 13.75 percent over its IPO price of ₹120.

The SME initial public offering (IPO), with a total issue size of almost ₹70 crore, was open for bidding from July 21 to July 23. The offering received an extraordinary response from investors, closing with a subscription of 114.50 times.

The IPO attracted bids for 44.40 crore shares compared to the 38.78 lakh shares on offer. The retail investor portion was booked 91.62 times while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment witnessed 196.44 times subscription. Meanwhile, the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category was bid 93.02 times.

About the IPO The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 58.32 lakh shares with no offer-for-sale. It had a price band in the range of ₹114-120. The lot size for the IPO was fixed at 1,200 shares, with the minimum investment for retail investors set at ₹2.73 lakh (lower end of the price band), equivalent to applying for two lots or 2,400 shares.

Savy Infra plans to use the proceeds to fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the public issue, the company successfully raised ₹19.93 crore from anchor investors on July 18.

Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Savy Infra IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue. Moreover, the market maker for Savy Infra IPO is Globalworth Securities Limited.

About the Company Founded in January 2006, Savy Infra and Logistics Limited is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with a core focus on earthwork and foundation preparation for infrastructure projects. Its expertise spans key components such as road construction, embankment building, sub-grade preparation, and surface paving.

In addition to core infrastructure development, the company provides safe demolition services, catering to redevelopment and new construction projects by dismantling existing structures efficiently and securely.

Operating under an asset-light business model, Savy Infra delivers its services by leasing transportation resources—such as trucks and drivers—and overseeing the overall logistics execution. This approach enables greater operational flexibility and cost efficiency.

The company also leverages high-end construction equipment, including rock breakers and heavy-duty mechanical excavators, to deliver excavation and groundwork solutions. Its comprehensive service offerings cover shoring, strutting, side protection, slush removal, and the disposal of excavated materials, supporting a wide range of infrastructure requirements across projects.