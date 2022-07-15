Strong dollar wins the inflation battle in new spin on currency wars

The monetary logic is obvious. Money in the U.S. earns a higher yield than money in the rest of the developed world. The Fed is lifting rates to try to fight inflation, the European Central Bank says it will, but hasn’t yet, and the Bank of Japan says it won’t. Even as expectations for Fed rate increases have been pared back in recent weeks as recession fears grew, eurozone expectations have dropped faster. The wider gap that results between two-year bond yields in the U.S. and Europe supports the dollar.

