NEW DELHI : After Sensex regained the 60,000 mark on Monday, Nifty also breached the 18,000 mark after almost five months. The Nifty closed at 18,070.05, with gains of 0.75%. The Sensex gained 0.76% to close at 60,571.08 on Tuesday.

Strong foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows continued to drive the markets with softening crude prices providing encouragement. The declining dollar index remained supportive, helping the rupee to gain some strength.

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said: “Markets remained in the thick of action, aided by strong global cues and FII buying momentum. What is adding to the fizz is the return of FIIs into local shares over the past month or so, and the falling US dollar index."

If inflation levels in US shows some moderation, the markets may gain ground further, said experts.

Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) which were net sellers of equities worth over ₹2.18 trillion during the first half of 2022 have turned net buyers of equities worth more than ₹25,000 crore between 1 July and 12 September. Brent is now trading at $94-95 a barrel, much lower to the levels of over $120 a barrel seen in June. FPIs were also net buyers of equities worth ₹2,049.65 crore on Monday,

The confidence of the stock market has gained from the strength in the Indian economy.The domestic economy is witnessing strong vigour and is assisting steady growth in Indian equities, said analysts.

Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president, commodity and currency research, Religare Broking Ltd, said the rupee rose 0.45% aided by strong portfolio inflows and the slide in dollar index from two-decade highs.

The greenback reversed course following expectations of a cool-off in inflation and eventual softening of the US Fed’s aggressive policy stance. “Despite the concerns over a faltering global economy, domestic equities are cruising due to improving risk sentiments which supports the appreciation of the rupee, said Sachdev. Besides, stable oil prices are aiding the outlook for the Indian currency.