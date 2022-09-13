Strong FII flows help Nifty cross 18,0002 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 06:10 AM IST
The domestic economy is witnessing strong vigour and the same is assisting a steady growth in Indian equities
NEW DELHI : After Sensex regained the 60,000 mark on Monday, Nifty also breached the 18,000 mark after almost five months. The Nifty closed at 18,070.05, with gains of 0.75%. The Sensex gained 0.76% to close at 60,571.08 on Tuesday.