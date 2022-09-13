Strong FII flows help Nifty cross 18,000

Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) which were net sellers of equities worth over ₹2.18 trillion during the first half of 2022 have turned net buyers of equities worth more than ₹25,000 crore between 1 July and 12 September. Brent is now trading at $94-95 a barrel, much lower to the levels of over $120 a barrel seen in June. FPIs were also net buyers of equities worth ₹2,049.65 crore on Monday,