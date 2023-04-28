Strong IPO pipeline expected in second half of year: EY3 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 04:09 PM IST
According to the report, despite the fact that a large portion of this was small-ticket IPOs, India ranked first globally in terms of the number of IPOs in Q1 CY2023.
According to the most recent study from multinational professional services partnership firm Ernst & Young (EY), there is a robust pipeline for initial public offerings (IPOs) in the second half of calendar year (CY) 2023 and beyond in India.
