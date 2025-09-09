Strong market debut! Amanta Healthcare share price lists at ₹135 on NSE, a premium of 7% over IPO price

Amanta Healthcare IPO Listing: Amanta Healthcare share price made a strong debut in the Indian stock market today, September 9. Amanta Healthcare share price was listed on Tuesday at ₹135 apiece on NSE, a premium of 7.14 per cent over its issue price of ₹126 per share. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at ₹134, up 6.35 per cent from the issue price.

The Amanta Healthcare IPO listing was in line with Street expectations, as indicated by the grey market premium (GMP). Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP today was ₹9 per share. This indicated a listing price of ₹135, a premium of 7.14 per cent.

About Amanta Healthcare IPO Amanta Healthcare IPO, which opened for public subscription on September 1 and closed on September 3, successfully listed on both BSE and NSE on September 9. The allotment was finalised on September 4.

Amanta Healthcare successfully mobilised ₹126 crore through its book-built public issue, which consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 1 crore equity shares. For retail investors, the lot size was set at 119 shares, translating to a minimum investment commitment of ₹14,994.

The IPO saw overwhelming investor participation, with BSE data showing an overall subscription of 82.61 times. The retail quota was subscribed 54.98 times, indicating robust retail interest. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) led the momentum with a remarkable 209.42 times subscription, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 35.86 times, reflecting broad-based demand across categories.

The proceeds from the IPO will primarily fund capital expenditure for civil construction and the procurement of equipment, plant, and machinery to set up a new SteriPort manufacturing line at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat. Funds will also support the development of a new SVP manufacturing line at the same facility and meet general corporate requirements.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. handled registrar responsibilities.

About Amanta Healthcare Established in December 1994, Amanta Healthcare Limited is a leading pharmaceutical company specialising in sterile liquid products. Its expertise lies in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of parenteral solutions, which are packaged using advanced Aseptic Blow-Fill-Seal (ABFS) and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding (ISBM) technologies.

The company’s product portfolio includes IV fluids, diluents, ophthalmic solutions, and respiratory care products. It also produces irrigation solutions, first-aid essentials, and eye lubricants under its medical device division, strengthening its presence in the healthcare segment.