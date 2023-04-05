Strong Q4 numbers of banks and NBFCs with windfall tax cut lifts market; Sensex, Nifty up 1%4 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 05:36 PM IST
- Sensex and Nifty 50 climbed by around 1%. Smallcap stocks continued to outperformer broader indices. Meanwhile, Capital goods rallied the most, and IT stocks also recorded healthy buying ahead of major Q4 results.
Indian markets traded robustly on Wednesday ahead of RBI's monetary policy outcomes. Along with this, strong Q4 numbers of banks and NBFCs coupled with windfall tax cuts -- are some of the biggest drivers of the market. Sensex and Nifty 50 climbed by around 1%. Smallcap stocks continued to outperformer broader indices. Meanwhile, Capital goods rallied the most, and IT stocks also recorded healthy buying ahead of major Q4 results.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×