Indian markets traded robustly on Wednesday ahead of RBI's monetary policy outcomes. Along with this, strong Q4 numbers of banks and NBFCs coupled with windfall tax cuts -- are some of the biggest drivers of the market. Sensex and Nifty 50 climbed by around 1%. Smallcap stocks continued to outperformer broader indices. Meanwhile, Capital goods rallied the most, and IT stocks also recorded healthy buying ahead of major Q4 results.

Sensex jumped by 582.87 points or 0.99% to end at 59,689.31. Nifty 50 climbed by 159 points or 0.91% to end at 17,557.05.

In the broader market, on BSE, the Smallcap index zoomed over 260 points, while the Midcap index was marginally up. BSE Sensex Next 50 advanced over 148 points.

In regards to sectoral indices, on BSE, the Capital Goods index was the top performer, soaring by nearly 718 points. Consumer Durables followed with an upside of 348 points.

FMCG stocks rallied by over 222 points as major companies are presenting their Q4 numbers along with their growth outlook. While IT stocks jumped nearly 317 points ahead of major Q4 results such as TCS, Infosys, and HCL Tech.

Banking and financial stocks also gained traction after seeing strong growth in deposits and advances for Q4FY23. BSE Bankex zoomed over 167.5 points, while Bank Nifty surged over 186 points. Financial indexes on BSE and NSE jumped by nearly a percent.

Except for oil & gas, auto, and power stocks, all other sectoral indices recorded buying.

Top gainers on Sensex were --- L&T surging 4%, while HDFC and HDFC Bank posted nearly 3% gains each. Stocks like Sun Pharma, ITC, HUL, Titan, TCS, HCL Tech, and Asian Paints jumped between 1-2%.

Top bears on Sensex were -- IndusInd Bank, M&M, and NTPC tumbled by more than 1% each. Other stocks like SBI, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, and RIL were also in red.

Talking about markets performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The domestic market is displaying resilience, unaffected by the weaker global peers, thanks to strong banks and NBFCs quarterly numbers and the windfall tax cut. Additionally, the recent US data revealed a softening in the labour market and declining factory orders, increasing the likelihood of a pause in rate hikes by the Federal Reserve."

Nair added, "The RBI is expected to announce a 25-basis point rate hike in its policy announcement on Thursday before taking a pause, positive for the market."

Corporate earnings season for the fourth quarter of FY23 will keep specific stocks in focus. IT giant TCS will kick start the quarter with Q4 results to be announced on April 12th followed by Infosys and HDFC Bank on April 13th and April 15th respectively. Others will follow suit in the month.

Also, RBI has already begun a 3-day meeting on April 3rd for the first bi-monthly monetary policy outcomes for FY24. The final decision will be announced on April 6th. The majority of experts believe a 25 bps rate hike is likely a possibility in the upcoming policy.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee gained against the US dollar to touch over a 3-week high on the back of exporter selling and stop losses being triggered of speculators. The local unit closed at 82 per dollar on Wednesday, highest level since March 13th.

As of now, markets have rallied for fourth day in a row.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities said, "Markets' upbeat mood continued for the 4th day in a row, as Nifty reclaimed its 200-DMA at 17499. The positive takeaway was that the gains came despite oil prices jumping higher to $81.50 a barrel on surprise output cut from OPEC+. All eyes will be on the first bi-monthly RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting outcome to be wired on April 6."

Tapse added, "The spotlight will also fall on the US employment report to trickle in on Friday. Bulls will aim to take over the positive baton to Thursday’s trade with the biggest intraday support on Nifty seen at 17327 mark."

Going ahead, Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking said, "We may see some consolidation after the recent surge as we’ve almost reached closer to the immediate target of 17,600 in Nifty. Now, the outcome of the MPC meet will be in focus for cues. Besides, the scheduled weekly expiry would further add to the volatility. Amid all, we reiterate our bullish view and suggest continuing with a “buy on dips" approach."

In regards to rupee, Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities said, "with US Dollar Index trading at the lowest levels since early Feb, Rupee remains in demand. Over the near term. RBI policy and US jobs report will be key. We expect a range of 81.70 and 82.30 on spot."

Also, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities said, "Rupee range can be seen between 82.00 - 82.25. Participants await crucial RBI policy due on 6Apr23 which can give further directions to rupee."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test