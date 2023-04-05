Going ahead, Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking said, "We may see some consolidation after the recent surge as we’ve almost reached closer to the immediate target of 17,600 in Nifty. Now, the outcome of the MPC meet will be in focus for cues. Besides, the scheduled weekly expiry would further add to the volatility. Amid all, we reiterate our bullish view and suggest continuing with a “buy on dips" approach."

