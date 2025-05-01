Strong rupee lifts Indian prices despite tepid demand

*
India rates hit near one-month high
Bangladesh ends aromatic rice export ban
Regular customers from Africa, Iraq, Philippines buy less, says trader
By Anmol Choubey
May 1 (Reuters) - Indian rice prices climbed to a near one-month high this week, bolstered by an appreciation in the Indian rupee despite tepid demand, while Thai rice prices remained steady due to low demand and abundant supply.
India's rice prices for 5% broken parboiled variety
"Demand is weak but rising rupee is forcing exporters to raise prices," a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house said.
The Indian rupee on Wednesday rose to its highest level this year, consequently reducing the margin for exporters.
In Thailand, the price of the 5% broken rice
"This week there are deals with regular customers such as those from Africa, Iraq and the Philippines but they bought very little," a Bangkok-based trader said.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh lifted a ban on the export of aromatic rice, allowing private traders to export up to 25,000 tonnes, according to officials. The ban, imposed in June 2022, aimed to stabilize the domestic market and curb price volatility.
Despite being the world's third-largest rice producer, Bangladesh has struggled with rising domestic prices, which traders claim have surged by 10%-20% over the past year.
Vietnam's markets were closed for national holidays. (Reporting by Anmol Choubey in Bengaluru, Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai, Panu Wongcha-um in Bangkok and Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
