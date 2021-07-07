Strong tailwinds boost stocks of specialty chemicals makers

“We anticipate that India’s domestic demand can support the addition of one world-class cracker every year. In specialty and agrochemicals, we see a substantial opportunity for both exports as well as domestic sales. In exports, India is fast emerging as a destination of choice for the sourcing/contract manufacturing of specialty and agrochemical ingredients and intermediates. In the domestic market, the low levels of chemicals penetration across agriculture as well other end-markets, combined with the accelerated growth and shifting demand patterns in these markets, help create a favourable demand outlook for manufacturers," according to a report by Invest India, the national investment promotion and facilitation agency.

