Structural growth drivers continue to attract investor interest in mid, small-caps

At a time when geopolitical tensions and volatility have been impacting equity markets globally, India appears to be relatively in a better position, more particularly in its mid and small-cap segment, showing better resilience in terms of growth as compared to the large caps.

Interestingly, India is perhaps the only major market in the world where merely the top 100 companies by market capitalisation are termed large caps.

In a country with nearly 5,000 listed companies, this translates into about 2% of listed entities being categorised as large-cap, while the remaining 98% falling into the mid and small-cap bucket.

This may not be the right lens to evaluate Indian equities. The more meaningful way to assess businesses is not purely by market capitalisation, but by profit size, scalability, balance sheet quality, and growth potential.

When viewed through this lens, the top 1,000 profit-generating companies in India are already meaningful businesses with significant scale and relevance in the economy.

Many of these companies are category leaders in their niche industries and are far more institutionalised, financially resilient, and scalable than the traditional small-cap label suggests.

More importantly, unlike the top 100 companies, where growth naturally moderates because of their sheer size, the next 900 companies offer a far larger runway for expansion.

This is where India’s next generation of market leaders is getting created.

Several sunrise sectors that are expected to benefit from India’s capex, manufacturing, digitalisation, and healthcare cycles are predominantly represented in the mid and small-cap universe.

Segments such as data centres, transformers, HVDC equipment, EMS, CDMO, hospitals, specialised manufacturing, and niche industrials are largely populated by mid and small-cap companies rather than traditional large caps.

This structural growth advantage is already visible in earnings.

Over the last 12 months, mid and small-cap companies have delivered earnings growth of over 15%, materially higher than the roughly 9% growth seen in many large-cap segments.

In fact, the Nifty Midcap 100 index has exhibited positive momentum in 2026, registering a year-to-date (YTD) gain of roughly 1.27% while outperforming the broader benchmark Nifty 50, which experienced a correction.

Trading around the 61,000 mark, the index has navigated market volatility, buoyed by resilient corporate earnings and strong domestic demand.

In equities, earnings growth ultimately drives long-term market capitalisation growth.

Therefore, investors seeking long-duration growth opportunities naturally need exposure to this segment.

Another important aspect is the breadth of opportunities available in this universe.

Within the mid and small-cap space, there are always 20–30% of companies capable of growing meaningfully faster than nominal GDP growth for extended periods of time.

In practical terms, this translates into a hunting ground of over 150 potential high-growth companies at any point in time.

Compare this with the Nifty 100 universe, where the number of companies capable of sustaining exceptionally high growth is naturally far lower, perhaps closer to 15–20 companies.

This wider opportunity basket significantly improves the probability of identifying future compounders and market leaders.

Lastly, valuations today are far more reasonable than commonly perceived.

The segment has already undergone both time correction and price correction over the last few quarters.

When evaluated through the PEG ratio framework — which adjusts valuation relative to growth — many high-quality mid and small-cap businesses continue to trade at reasonable valuations relative to their earnings growth potential.

Therefore, the real opportunity in Indian equities over the next decade will not come merely from owning the biggest companies, but from identifying scalable businesses that can become significantly larger over time.

Mid and small-cap companies are likely to continue offering attractive wealth-creation potential for investors over the long run, backed by strong structural growth drivers in the domestic economy.

The country’s expanding middle class, the government’s sustained spending on manufacturing, infrastructure, defence, and renewable energy, along with policy initiatives such as PLI schemes, are creating a fertile environment for emerging and growing companies.

We believe mid and small-cap entities are often more agile and better positioned to capitalise on niche opportunities, innovation, and regional demand, which can translate into faster earnings growth over time.

Hence, we continue to remain constructive on high-quality mid and small caps.