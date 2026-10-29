STT hikes backfire? Zerodha's Nithin Kamath says traders are moving to ‘riskier options trades’

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, in his latest tweet, warned how higher securities transaction tax (STT) and other measures intended to curb futures and options (F&O) speculation may have led traders towards riskier trading behaviour.

“One of the unintended consequences of increasing STT and all the other measures to curb F&O speculation is that they may have pushed traders toward even riskier trading behaviour,” Kamath said in a post on X,

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Kamath shared that approximately 50% of individual futures traders and 40% of option sellers on Zerodha were profitable, compared with just 10% of option buyers. He added that it was too early to assess the profitability of margin trading facility (MTF), given that it was a relatively new product.

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According to Kamath, Indian markets had evolved significantly and called for careful consideration of the broader effects of regulatory and taxation changes.

"Indian markets are no longer a backwater, the recent bear phase notwithstanding. We need careful thinking about second- and third-order effects, and thoughtful regulatory design and calibration," he noted.

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath shares profitability data for traders Kamath highlighted the difference in profitability across trading segments, pointing to the relatively low proportion of profitable option buyers compared with futures traders and option sellers.

"Across Zerodha, here’s roughly the percentage of individual traders who are profitable: Futures: ≈50%; Option sellers: ≈40%; Option buyers: ≈10%; MTF: too early to tell, considering it’s a new product," he said.

He explained that although losses from buying options were limited to the premium paid, repeated options buying could result in greater cumulative losses over time compared with trading futures or selling options.

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"Yes, in theory, losses from buying options are limited to the premium paid. But buying options repeatedly, more often than not, ends with traders losing more money over time than trading futures or selling options. This is not to say that trading futures or selling options is low-risk. It’s a relative comparison," Kamath said.

How STT hikes and weekly expiries changed trading behaviour Kamath said the steady increase in STT on futures had contributed to trading activity shifting from futures to options. He noted that options currently accounted for approximately 90% of all F&O trading activity.

He also pointed to larger contract sizes, which have increased the margin requirements for trading futures and selling options. In comparison, buying options requires payment of the premium, making it less expensive in terms of the initial amount needed to take a position.

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Weekly expiries have also influenced trading behaviour, according to Kamath. As more contracts began expiring every week, trading increasingly shifted towards options with very short time horizons.

"Earlier, traders mostly traded monthly expiries. As more contracts started expiring every week, trading effectively became 0-day options. Traders began thinking in days rather than weeks and betting on price moves over increasingly short horizons," he said.

Kamath added that these developments had coincided with significant growth in MTF, which allows traders to borrow against eligible stocks and hold positions for extended periods. However, he noted that MTF was a long-only product.

Nithin Kamath flags crypto F&O growth and regulatory challenges

Kamath also highlighted the growth of crypto F&O trading, saying regulatory measures in Indian markets could have had unintended consequences beyond traditional derivatives trading.

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He said he had come across multiple new platforms advertising crypto F&O contracts, including perpetual futures, in recent weeks. According to Kamath, these platforms operated in an unregulated environment and offered leverage of up to 100 times to 300 times on many contracts.

"The larger point I’m making is that any regulatory or taxation change has second- and third-order effects. These changes fundamentally alter market structure, and not always for the better, as the recent measures show. The risks always show up in the most unexpected places," Kamath said.

He added that such risks became particularly visible when markets fell or traded sideways and liquidity began to decline, resulting in wider spreads, higher impact costs and a further reduction in trading volumes.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.