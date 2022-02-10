The market boom of 2021, now showing in STT receipts

STT collections as on 2 February stood at ₹19,220 crore, compared to the budget estimate of ₹12,500 crore, and the revised ₹20,000 crore announced in the latest Union budget, data accessed by Mint showed. It is a growth of nearly 48% over the corresponding period last year, when the STT mop-up stood at ₹13,000 crore. STT collections jumped 30.2% from a year earlier during the February and March period of FY21 to touch ₹16,926 crore for the full year, but the revised estimates for FY22 imply a decline of 80% in the last two months of the fiscal. Collections have soared during the pandemic as more retail investors entered the market.

