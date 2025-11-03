Studds Accessories IPO: Issue subscribed 73 times on Day 03; NII, QIB portions see huge demand, GMP signals healthy list

The initial public offering (IPO) of Studds Accessories received a robust response from investors during its bidding period, with the issue being subscribed over 73 times by the end of Day 3. Strong demand came particularly from institutional investors.

The Studds Accessories IPO, which ran from October 30 to November 3, received bids for 32.92 crore shares against the 54.50 lakh shares on offer, resulting in a subscription rate of 73.35 times.

Qualified institutional buyers showed strong interest, with their portion subscribed 160 times as they placed bids for 24.19 crore shares compared with the allotted 15.57 lakh shares. The NII segment reflected similar enthusiasm, with its portion booked 78 times. The retail quota was subscribed 22 times.

Studds Accessories IPO details The ₹455.49 crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 0.78 crore shares. The allotment for the Studds Accessories IPO is expected to be finalized on November 4, 2025. Studds Accessories IPO will list on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date fixed as November 7, 2025.

The IPO price band was set between ₹557 and ₹585 per share, with a face value of ₹5. The minimum retail investor application was set for 25 shares, consisting of one lot, which, when multiplied by the upper price band, brings the investment amount to ₹14,625.

Studds Accessories grey market premium According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Studds Accessories IPO stands at ₹145 per share as of today, indicating that the shares are likely to list higher than the issue price.

Considering the GMP and the IPO’s upper band issue price of ₹1,065, the stock is expected to debut on the exchange at around ₹1,210, representing a 13.61% premium. The grey market premium reflects the expected difference between an IPO’s issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market.

However, analysts caution that GMP is only an early indicator and should not be the sole factor in making investment decisions.

About Studds Accessories The company claims that it is the largest two-wheeler helmet player in India in terms of revenue in Fiscal 2024 and also the world’s largest two-wheeler helmet player by volume in Calendar Year 2024.

It is an established manufacturer with nearly five decades of experience. It sold around 7.40 million helmets in Fiscal 2025. The company’s ‘SMK’ brand, launched in 2016, is successfully sold in India and exported to overseas markets.

Both of its brands, namely Studds and SMK, the company said, have been marketed and sold in more than 70 countries as of August 31, 2025.

