Studds Accessories Share Price LIVE: Stock lists with 3.4% discount at ₹565 apiece on NSE

Studds Accessories Share Price LIVE: Studds Accessories shares made a weak listing in the Indian stock market today. Studds Accessories IPO listing date was 7 November 2025, Friday, and the equity shares are listed on BSE and NSE.
Studds Accessories Ltd is a manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets and motorcycle accessories. It sells helmets under the “Studds” and “SMK” brands, and other accessories under the “Studds” brand.
Studds Accessories shares got listed at ₹565.00 apiece on the NSE, a discount of ₹20, or 3.42%, to the issue price of ₹585.00 per share.
On BSE, Studds Accessories shares were listed at ₹570 apiece, a discount of ₹15.00, or 2.56%, to the issue price of ₹585.00 per share.
Studds Accessories IPO listing was lower than the Street estimates. Ahead of the market debut, Studds Accessories IPO GMP today was ₹45 per share, signaling the debut at a premium of nearly 8% to the IPO price.
Studds Accessories IPO was open from October 30 to November 3, and was subscribed 73.25 times in total.
Stay tuned to our Studds Accessories IPO Listing Live Blog for the latest updates.
Studds Accessories Share Price LIVE: Studds Accessories was trading at a market capitalisation of nearly ₹2,277 crore on the NSE after making a weak debut.
Studds Accessories Share Price LIVE: On BSE, Studds Accessories shares were listed at ₹570 apiece, a discount of ₹15.00, or 2.56%, to the issue price of ₹585.00 per share.
Studds Accessories Share Price LIVE: Studds Accessories shares made a weak debut in the Indian stock market today. The stock got listed at ₹565.00 apiece on the NSE, a discount of ₹20, or 3.42%, to the issue price of ₹585.00 per share.
Studds Accessories Share Price LIVE: Studds Accessories shares are witnessing a decent trend in the grey market today. Studds Accessories IPO GMP today has dropped to ₹45 per share, according to market analysts. This means that in the unlisted market, Studds Accessories shares are trading higher by ₹45 apiece than their issue price.
Studds Accessories IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹630 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 8% to the IPO price of ₹585 per share.
Studds Accessories Share Price LIVE: The public issue of the motorcycle accessories manufacturer Studds Accessories Ltd was open from October 30 to November 3, while the IPO allotment date was November 4. Studds Accessories IPO listing date is today, November 7, and the equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
Studds Accessories Share Price LIVE: Studds Accessories shares are set to be listed in the Indian stock market today. Studds Accessories IPO listing date is 7 November 2025, Friday, and the equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE. Studds Accessories Ltd is a manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets and motorcycle accessories. It sells helmets under the “Studds” and “SMK” brands, and other accessories under the “Studds” brand.