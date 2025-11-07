Studds Accessories Share Price LIVE: Stock lists with 3.4% discount at ₹565 apiece on NSE

Studds Accessories Share Price LIVE: Studds Accessories shares made a weak listing in the Indian stock market today. Studds Accessories IPO listing date was 7 November 2025, Friday, and the equity shares are listed on BSE and NSE.

Studds Accessories Ltd is a manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets and motorcycle accessories. It sells helmets under the “Studds” and “SMK” brands, and other accessories under the “Studds” brand.

Studds Accessories IPO Listing Price

Studds Accessories shares got listed at ₹565.00 apiece on the NSE, a discount of ₹20, or 3.42%, to the issue price of ₹585.00 per share.

On BSE, Studds Accessories shares were listed at ₹570 apiece, a discount of ₹15.00, or 2.56%, to the issue price of ₹585.00 per share.

Studds Accessories IPO listing was lower than the Street estimates. Ahead of the market debut, Studds Accessories IPO GMP today was ₹45 per share, signaling the debut at a premium of nearly 8% to the IPO price.

Studds Accessories IPO was open from October 30 to November 3, and was subscribed 73.25 times in total.

Stay tuned to our Studds Accessories IPO Listing Live Blog for the latest updates.