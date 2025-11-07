Studds Accessories share price trades flat after weak listing. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Studds Accessories share price made a weak debut in the Indian stock market today. Studds Accessories IPO listing date was today, 7 November 2025, and the equity shares have been listed on BSE and NSE.

Studds Accessories shares were listed at ₹565.00 apiece on the NSE, a discount of ₹20, or 3.42%, to the issue price of ₹585.00 per share. On BSE, Studds Accessories shares were listed with a discount of 2.56% at ₹570 apiece.

After the weak debut, Studds Accessories share price gained marginally, but were still trading lower than their issue price.

Studds Accessories IPO listing was below Street estimates. Ahead of the market debut, Studds Accessories IPO GMP today and analysts signaled the debut at a premium of around 8% - 10% to the IPO price.

As the Studds Accessories shares have been listed on Dalal Street, here’s what investors should do.

Should you buy, sell or hold Studds Accessories shares? Studds Accessories is one of India’s largest manufacturers of helmets and two-wheeler riding accessories, with brands such as Studds and SMK, catering to both mass and premium segments.

“Studds Accessories IPO received a healthy subscription from investors, reflecting confidence in the company’s market leadership, growing export business, and expansion into premium SMK products. Investors who got an allotment may consider to hold Studds Accessories shares for medium to long term with a stop loss of around ₹500,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Financially, the company has shown steady revenue growth and good profitability, backed by its strong brand and operational reach. The Indian helmet market grew at a compound annual growth rate of 4.4% in unit sales from 2019 to 2024, driven by factors like rising urbanization, higher disposable incomes, increased safety awareness, and more stringent helmet laws.

“These trends are expected to keep helping organised companies like Studds. Being a consumption-led business, Studds is well-placed to grow with rising demand and its strong brand presence,” said Master Capital Services.

Studds Accessories IPO was open from October 30 to November 3, and was subscribed 73.25 times in total. The company raised ₹455.49 crore from the public issue, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 77.86 lakh equity shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹557 to ₹585 per share.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is Studds Accessories IPO registrar.

At 2:35 PM, Studds Accessories share price was trading at ₹571.00 apiece on the BSE, up 0.18% from listing price, and down 2.39% from its issue price.

