India’s helmet king hits the IPO track—can Studds shift gears for growth?
Madhvendra 5 min read 29 Oct 2025, 11:21 am IST
Summary
The helmet maker will hit Dalal Street on 30 October with a ₹455 crore offer-for-sale, testing investor appetite for a play on safety, style, and two-wheeler premiumization.
India’s two-wheeler market may be revving up again, and the world’s largest helmet maker by volume wants a piece of the action. Studds Accessories Ltd, India’s dominant helmet brand by both value and volume, opens its ₹455.5 crore IPO on 30 October, offering investors a play on two-wheeler safety, premiumization, and consumer lifestyle.
