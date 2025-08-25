Studio LSD IPO Listing: Shares make weak debut at ₹43.20 on NSE SME, down 20% from issue price

Studio LSD IPO Listing: Studio LSD shares made a weak debut on the bourses on Monday, August 25, listing at ₹43.20 on NSE SME, a discount of 20 per cent to its issue price of ₹54.

The Studio LSD IPO witnessed a fairly strong response from investors, closing with an overall subscription of 3.23 times. The issue received 4.21 crore bids against 1.30 crore shares on offer. Breaking it down by investor category, the retail portion was oversubscribed 4.58 times, non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 1.25 times, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was fully subscribed at 1.00 time.

IPO Details The ₹74.25-crore issue of Studio LSD included a fresh equity issuance of 1.10 crore shares worth ₹59.40 crore, alongside an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 0.28 crore shares aggregating to ₹14.85 crore. The company outlined that proceeds from the fresh issue would be directed towards capital expenditure, meeting working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes, with a view to boosting expansion plans and enhancing production efficiency.

The IPO was priced in the band of ₹51–54 per share, with a lot size fixed at 2,000 shares. For retail participants, the minimum application amount stood at ₹2,04,000 for 4,000 shares.

Corpwis Advisors Pvt. Ltd. served as the book running lead manager, Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt. Ltd. acted as the registrar, while Rikhav Securities Ltd. functioned as the market maker for the issue.

About the Company Founded in February 2017, Studio LSD Limited operates as a multimedia production house specialising in original content for television and OTT platforms. The company has carved a niche for itself in the industry with a focus on innovative storytelling and premium-quality productions, gaining recognition for its genre-defining shows and engaging digital series backed by a strong creative vision.

The firm’s business model spans the entire content creation value chain, covering idea conceptualisation, project financing, talent acquisition, location scouting, set design, budget management, and complete oversight of production and post-production. This end-to-end approach has enabled Studio LSD to consistently deliver impactful programming across Indian TV and OTT platforms.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Studio LSD reported a 2 percent increase in revenue to ₹105.01 crore, supported by healthy operational performance. Profit after tax (PAT) grew 7 percent year-on-year to ₹11.67 crore, aided by a 4.65 percent rise in EBITDA to ₹15.51 crore.

The company’s net worth improved significantly, climbing to ₹27.54 crore from ₹15.87 crore in the previous year, signalling stronger capitalisation. The company’s financial indicators also highlighted strong efficiency and profitability, with return on equity (RoE) reported at 53.78 percent and return on capital employed (RoCE) at 57.29 percent. Its profitability metrics stood robust, with a PAT margin of 11.17 percent and an EBITDA margin of 14.85 percent.