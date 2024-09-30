Subam Papers IPO Day 01: Latest GMP, subscription status, listing date and more

Subam Papers IPO has received a lukewarm response, with a 0.36 times subscription rate. The company aims to raise 93.70 crore and has an installed capacity of 140 MTPD for Duplex Board, with FY 2024 utilization at 43,963 tons.

A Ksheerasagar
Published30 Sep 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Trade Now
Subam Papers IPO Day 01: Latest GMP, subscription status, listing date and more
Subam Papers IPO Day 01: Latest GMP, subscription status, listing date and more(Pixabay)

The IPO of Subam Papers, which opened for bidding today, September 30, has experienced a lukewarm response from investors. As of 4 p.m., the overall subscription rate was 0.36 times. The portion allocated for retail investors was subscribed at 0.57 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) portion received bids for 0.36 times. Notably, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) did not receive any bids, as per the exchange data. 

Subam Papers aims to raise 93.70 crore through the IPO, which is entirely a fresh issue of 61.65 lakh shares. The price band for the offer is set between 144 and 152 per equity share, with a face value of 10 each. The IPO lot size is fixed at 800 shares, requiring a minimum investment of 1,21,600 for retail investors.

Also Read | Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO: Steps to check allotment status online, GMP

The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, October 4, 2024. The shares are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date of Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

Gretex Corporate Services Limited is the bookrunning lead manager of the Subam Papers IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Subam Papers IPO is Gretex Share Broking. The IPO is set to close on Thursday, October 3.

GMP signals over 23% premium

As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for Subam Papers IPO stands at 35 per share. This suggests that the shares are anticipated to list at 35 above their issue price. With this GMP and the IPO price, the estimated listing price of the shares would be 187, reflecting a 23% premium over the issue price of 152 per share.

Also Read | Divyadhan Recycling SME IPO Day 3: Check subscription, GMP and key details

The grey market premium represents the expected difference between an IPO’s issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market. However, it’s important to remember that GMP is a preliminary indicator and should not be the sole factor in making investment decisions.

About Subam Papers

Subam Papers specializes in the manufacturing of Kraft paper and paper products. The company began its operations in 2004 by producing paper cones and later expanded its product range to include Duplex board and Kraft paper.

Instead of using wood pulp, the company primarily utilizes waste paper as its raw material for production. This approach is integral to its manufacturing of Kraft paper and Duplex board.

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Icon Facilitators files draft papers with BSE to launch SME IPO

For Duplex Board, the company had an installed capacity of 140 metric tons per day (MTPD), equivalent to an annual capacity of 47,200 tons. For the financial year ending March 31, 2024, the utilization of this capacity reached 43,963 tons.

This marks a significant increase compared to previous years, where the utilization was 30,393 tons for the financial year ending March 31, 2023, and just 3,336 tons for the financial year ending March 31, 2022.

At the end of FY24, the installed capacity for Kraft Paper was 300 metric tons per day (MTPD), resulting in a total annual capacity of 93,600 tons. During this period, the utilization of Kraft Paper capacity was 93,081 tons. Comparatively, in the financial years ending on March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, the utilization was 83,691 tons and 82,371 tons, respectively, according to the company's DRHP report. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSubam Papers IPO Day 01: Latest GMP, subscription status, listing date and more

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

168.30
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
1.8 (1.08%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

369.30
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
2 (0.54%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

137.50
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
1.6 (1.18%)

NTPC share price

443.00
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
5.45 (1.25%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

958.65
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
77.5 (8.8%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

7,775.00
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
589.35 (8.2%)

JM Financial share price

151.40
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
8.65 (6.06%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

14,342.20
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
703.8 (5.16%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,411.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,563.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.