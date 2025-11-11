Subex Q2 Results: Firm posts sharp fall in Q2 profit to ₹2.9 crore despite rise in revenue

Subex Limited, a prominent telecom AI solutions provider, has announced its financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a mixed performance, with a slight increase in revenue but a decline in profitability compared to the previous quarter. The results were disclosed in an exchange filing and further elaborated in a press release by the company.

According to the exchange filing, Subex's consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at ₹6,891 lakhs, a modest increase of 3.78% year-on-year (YoY) from ₹6,640 lakhs in the previous quarter. However, the company's profit after tax also fell sharply by 78% YoY to ₹286 lakhs from ₹1,281 lakhs in the previous quarter.

This decline is attributed to increased expenses and impairment allowances, which rose to ₹102 lakhs from ₹35 lakhs in the prior quarter.

Subex's financial results for the second quarter of FY26 also include details on normalized EBITDA, which provides a clearer picture of the company's operational performance by excluding exceptional items and impairment allowances.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Subex reported a normalized EBITDA of ₹730 lakhs, an improvement from ₹428 lakhs in the previous quarter ended June 30, 2025. This increase indicates better operational efficiency and cost management during the quarter.

H1 FY26 Performance The filing also highlighted the company's performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025. Subex reported a total revenue of ₹13,531 lakhs, slightly down from ₹14,232 lakhs in the same period last year. Despite the drop in revenue, the company managed to turn around its profitability, reporting a profit after tax of ₹1,567 lakhs compared to a loss of ₹1059 lakhs in the previous year.

Subex's management attributed the mixed results to strategic investments and changes within the company. During the period, Subex Assurance LLP, a wholly-owned subsidiary, invested ₹3,536 lakhs in Subex Middle East (FZE), UAE, to support its working capital requirements and business operations.