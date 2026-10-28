Subros shares jump 10% after ₹1,225 crore Maruti Suzuki order; key details to know | What lies ahead for investors?

Subros shares jumped 10% on Wednesday, 28 October, after the company announced a new business award from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) to supply HVAC assemblies for the YM3 and YU0 models.

The order is valued at approximately ₹1,225 crore, with the business value spread over the models’ total life cycle of around seven years.

Subros said the award would strengthen its presence and support business growth in the western region. It also reinforces the company’s longstanding relationship with Maruti Suzuki and its position as a leading automotive thermal systems manufacturer in India.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and covers the supply of HVAC assemblies for the specified models.

Subros Ltd is a manufacturer of automotive thermal products in India, with technical collaboration from DENSO Corporation.

The company is India’s only integrated manufacturer of automotive air-conditioning systems and thermal products. Its product portfolio includes compressors, condensers, heat exchangers and other components required for complete air-conditioning systems.

Subros caters to multiple segments, including passenger vehicles, buses, trucks, transport refrigeration and railways.

The company’s Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on 3 November 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026.

Subros strengthens R&D capabilities with new innovation centre in Noida Subros has established the Subros Advanced Technologies and Innovation Centre (SATIC) in Sector 136, Noida, as an extension of its existing research and development (R&D) centre. The facility aims to strengthen the company’s technological capabilities and support its long-term growth and innovation objectives.

The centre will focus on advanced technology development, engineering innovation, digitalisation and research in automotive thermal management systems for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, buses and railways.

It will also support the development of technologies aligned with the automotive industry’s evolving requirements, including vehicle electrification, energy efficiency, advanced thermal management and sustainable mobility.

The initiative is part of Subros’ broader strategy to enhance its R&D capabilities, strengthen engineering expertise and prepare for emerging technological requirements in the automotive sector.

Subros share price today Subros share price today opened at ₹642.10 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹679.20, and an intraday low of ₹623.75 per share.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Subros is witnessing support around the ₹568– ₹570 zone, although the current move appears to be a pullback rather than a confirmed trend reversal.

He identified ₹700 and ₹750 as key resistance levels to watch on the upside, while emphasising that the stock must sustain above ₹570 to maintain its recovery momentum. A break below this level could expose the stock to the next support at ₹515.

Arora also noted that the stock formed a long upper wick during Wednesday’s session, indicating selling pressure at higher levels. This suggests that the current rebound needs further confirmation before it can develop into a sustained upward move.